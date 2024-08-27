N-Korea displays newly-developed kamikaze drones

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has recently overseen the testing of newly-developed kamikaze drones as part of the country’s ongoing military advancements. According to the state-run KCNA news agency, these new remotely piloted loitering munitions are designed with various striking ranges and are capable of targeting both ground and sea objectives with precision.



Kim Jong-un has reportedly urged for the development and production of more diverse types of these drones. He envisions their deployment across a range of military applications, including tactical infantry, special operations, strategic reconnaissance, and multipurpose attack roles. The North Korean leader has also advocated for the incorporation of artificial intelligence into unmanned aerial vehicles to enhance their operational capabilities.



Photographs released by KCNA depict the drones in action, taking off and successfully destroying test targets, such as a mock tank, with Kim and senior officials observing the tests. This demonstration comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with North Korea expressing strong objections to recent United States military exercises conducted near the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang has suggested that these drills could be a prelude to a potential invasion.



Earlier in August, KCNA reported that North Korea had augmented its military arsenal with 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers. Kim Jong-un indicated that this expansion was a direct response to what he perceives as increasingly aggressive cooperation between the United States and its regional allies. In a recent address to students at the Military and Political Academy in Pyongyang, Kim emphasized the need for the nation to be prepared for conflict, reflecting the current volatile military and political climate in the region.

