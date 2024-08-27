Scientist issues caution against health suggestions from 100-year-olds

(MENAFN) Richard Faragher, a prominent professor of biogerontology at the University of Brighton, has issued a cautionary note about drawing and lifestyle conclusions from the lives of the world's oldest individuals. Faragher argues that while centenarians like Maria Branyas Morera and Juan Vicente Perez Mora are often celebrated for their long lives, their personal health advice should not be used as a general guide for longevity.



Faragher’s comments come in the wake of Morera’s recent death at the age of 117 on August 19, and the earlier passing of 114-year-old Mora in April. Morera attributed her impressive longevity to a life of “order, tranquility, positivity, and avoiding toxic people,” while Mora credited hard work, regular rest, early bedtimes, and daily consumption of aguardiente, a potent alcoholic drink.



Faragher points out that such advice from centenarians often contradicts established scientific understanding of healthy aging. In his interview with The Guardian, he highlighted that many centenarians, including Morera and Mora, do not emphasize commonly accepted elements of healthy living such as regular exercise or a balanced diet. In fact, some of the oldest people admitted to habits like smoking and drinking alcohol, which runs counter to much of the epidemiological research on extending life expectancy.



The professor stresses that the reasons behind extreme longevity are complex and often attributed to factors like genetics or sheer luck rather than lifestyle practices that can be easily replicated. He warns against treating the health habits of centenarians as universal truths, noting that their personal experiences may not align with broader, evidence-based health recommendations.



Faragher’s insights reflect a growing recognition in the scientific community that while the experiences of the world’s oldest individuals are intriguing, they should not be taken as definitive guidelines for achieving long life. Instead, he suggests focusing on well-established health practices and recognizing that longevity is influenced by a multitude of factors, many of which remain not fully understood.

