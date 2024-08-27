(MENAFN) French authorities have initiated proceedings against Pavel Durov, the founder of the widely-used messaging app Telegram, with an arrest warrant that has raised eyebrows due to its seemingly haphazard origins. Durov, a Russian national who manages his company from Dubai, unexpectedly found himself at the center of a legal storm upon landing in France, where he holds citizenship acquired in a manner that has drawn significant scrutiny.



Durov obtained French citizenship in 2021 under unusual circumstances. French citizenship typically requires five years of residency and the payment of income taxes in France. However, Durov bypassed these traditional requirements through a fast-tracked process facilitated by the French Foreign Ministry. This initiative allows for expedited naturalization based on contributions that ostensibly enhance France’s international image and prosperity. Despite this, the specific benefits of Durov’s contributions to France remain unclear, beyond his critical comments about Russia and the fact that his app has been notably favored by French President Emmanuel Macron and his associates.



The situation has become even more perplexing as Durov now faces accusations from the same French government that granted him citizenship. The judicial branch is alleging that Telegram has become a haven for various criminal activities, including terrorism, money laundering, drug trafficking, and pedophilia. Reports from the French press, citing anonymous judicial sources, suggest that the platform's content moderation has been insufficient, allowing illegal activities to proliferate unchecked.



This legal action against Durov contrasts sharply with the previously favorable stance France had taken toward him, highlighting a striking shift in the country’s approach. The juxtaposition of Durov’s expedited citizenship and the current legal challenges underscores the complex interplay between national security, immigration policies, and the regulation of digital platforms.

MENAFN27082024000045015687ID1108605013