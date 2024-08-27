Telegram finally speaks after Durov detention

(MENAFN) Telegram has publicly addressed the arrest of its founder, Pavel Durov, by French authorities, asserting that the tech entrepreneur has “nothing to hide” amid serious allegations. Durov was detained at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday upon his arrival from Azerbaijan via private jet. French reports indicate that he faces potential charges related to drug trafficking, pedophilia offenses, and fraud. The charges stem from claims that Telegram’s content moderation practices, robust encryption, and alleged lack of cooperation with law enforcement enable criminal activities on the platform.



In response to these accusations, Telegram issued a statement on Sunday firmly denying any wrongdoing. The company emphasized that it operates in compliance with European Union regulations and adheres to content-moderation practices that align with industry standards. Telegram’s statement characterized the allegations as “absurd” and defended Durov, stating that he frequently travels throughout Europe and that the company has no obligation for misuse of its platform.



Telegram highlighted that it serves nearly a billion users globally, who rely on it for communication and vital information. The company expressed its commitment to resolving the situation swiftly and reiterated its stance on user privacy and compliance with European Union laws.



The company's headquarters are located in Dubai, but it has taken steps to align with European Union regulations, including appointing a Belgian legal representative earlier this year to oversee compliance. Additionally, Telegram has adhered to European Union anti-Russian sanctions by blocking access to Russian news outlets such as RT.



Despite these measures, Durov has reportedly resisted demands from law enforcement agencies to provide user data or implement ‘backdoors’ for surveillance purposes. Telegram's commitment to maintaining the privacy of its users and resisting external pressures remains a central theme in its defense against the current legal challenges.

