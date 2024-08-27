Islamic Jihad movement calls upon Palestinians around world to rally against dangerous schemes

(MENAFN) The Islamic Jihad movement has recently called upon Palestinians around the world to rally against what it characterizes as dangerous schemes aimed at displacing and exterminating their people in the occupied West Bank. In a statement released by the movement, it was emphasized that Israeli military operations have seemingly shifted their focus from Gaza to the West Bank. This shift is interpreted by Islamic Jihad as an indication of a planned escalation against Palestinian communities.



The movement asserts that the recent upsurge in violence and criminal behavior by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank is a deliberate strategy to wage war on Palestinians. They argue that this increase in aggression serves as a diversion from Israel's perceived failures in Gaza and southern Lebanon.



Islamic Jihad's statement also harshly criticizes the Arab nations for what it sees as their complicity in the ongoing violence. The movement argues that if the Arab world had provided more robust support, the severity of Zionist actions against Palestinians might have been lessened. They describe the current state of affairs as a result of a shameful neglect by the Arab states.



In addition to calling for resistance, the movement mourned the recent deaths of five Palestinians from Nour Shams camp and a sixth from Bethlehem, further highlighting the dire situation and the pressing need for a unified Palestinian response.



The statement from Islamic Jihad underscores increasing alarm over the escalating violence in the West Bank and reflects broader regional implications of the ongoing conflict. By emphasizing the necessity for heightened vigilance and collective action, the movement aims to unite Palestinians in the face of what it views as a grave and existential threat to their communities.

MENAFN27082024000045015687ID1108604976