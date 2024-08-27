Three Civilians Injured In Russian Shelling Of Poltava Region Die In Hospital
Date
8/27/2024 5:17:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Poltava region, three civilians injured in Russia's August 26 massive attack have died in hospital.
Filip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Unfortunately, three civilians who were injured during yesterday's massive enemy attack died in hospital. My condolences to the families and friends,” he wrote.
Read also:
Nighttime attack on Ukraine: Four people killed
, 16 others injured
Doctors continue to fight for the lives of two other people, Pronin added.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops struck an industrial facility in the Poltava region on the morning of Monday, August 26.
MENAFN27082024000193011044ID1108604865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.