عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Civilians Injured In Russian Shelling Of Poltava Region Die In Hospital

Three Civilians Injured In Russian Shelling Of Poltava Region Die In Hospital


8/27/2024 5:17:43 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Poltava region, three civilians injured in Russia's August 26 massive attack have died in hospital.

Filip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, three civilians who were injured during yesterday's massive enemy attack died in hospital. My condolences to the families and friends,” he wrote.

Read also: Nighttime attack on Ukraine: Four people killed , 16 others injured

Doctors continue to fight for the lives of two other people, Pronin added.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops struck an industrial facility in the Poltava region on the morning of Monday, August 26.

MENAFN27082024000193011044ID1108604865


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search