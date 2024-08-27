Three Civilians Injured In Russian Shelling Of Poltava Region Die In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Poltava region, three civilians in Russia's August 26 massive attack have died in hospital.

Filip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, three civilians who were injured during yesterday's massive enemy attack died in hospital. My condolences to the families and friends,” he wrote.

Doctors continue to fight for the lives of two other people, Pronin added.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops struck an industrial facility in the Poltava region on the morning of Monday, August 26.