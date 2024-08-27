Ravaged By Flames: São Paulo’S Agribusiness Faces A Billion Real Blow

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Last weekend, a devastating wave of fires swept through São Paulo's interiors, causing R$1 billion ($180 million) in agricultural damages.



The state's Secretary of and reported this significant loss. Flames engulfed 3,837 properties spread across 144 cities.



Key agricultural sectors suffered greatly, including beef and dairy cattle, sugarcane, fruit, rubber, and beekeeping.



The Forest Foundation of São Paulo noted that roughly eight environmental protection areas were also impacted, disrupting their ecological balance.



Currently, state departments of Environment, Infrastructure, and Finance are assessing the broader damage.



In Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo has established a crisis management center to oversee the recovery process.







In response, the government has allocated R$ 100 million ($18 million) to support affected farmers.



Through the Agricultural Expansion Fund of São Paulo, these farmers may receive credits up to R$25,000 ($4,500).



These funds aim to alleviate production losses and finance emergency operations, with insurance subsidies varying between 25% and 30%, based on the crop type.



The initial blaze ignited on Thursday, August 22, and eventually spread across 25 cities.



By Monday, August 26, the state extinguished all active fire spots, although 48 cities remained on high alert. Road closures from the weekend's smoke cleared by Sunday.



Authorities are probing the fires, with three arrests made in São José do Rio Preto, Batatais, and Porto Ferreira under suspicions of arson.



This crisis in São Paulo underscores the severe implications of environmental disasters on economic stability and conservation efforts in one of Brazil's vital agricultural regions.

