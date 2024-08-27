Russia Claims Downing 20 Ukrainian Drones
KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 20 Ukrainian drones have been shot down in seven different regions in south Russia, says the Defence Ministry in Moscow.
TASS news agency quoted a statement from the ministry as saying:“The Kiev regime's attempted terrorist attacks on facilities in Russia with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles were thwarted.”
Russian air defences intercepted and shot down the 20 fixed-wing drones - nine over the Saratov region, two each over Belgorod, Bryansk and Tula, as well as one each over Oryol and Ryazan.
Four civilians, including a woman who was hospitalised in serious condition, were wounded in Ukrainian drone strikes in southern Saratov region.
