(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 20 Ukrainian drones have been shot down in seven different regions in south Russia, says the Defence in Moscow.

TASS news agency quoted a statement from the ministry as saying:“The Kiev regime's attempted on facilities in Russia with the use of unmanned aerial were thwarted.”

Russian air defences intercepted and shot down the 20 fixed-wing drones - nine over the Saratov region, two each over Belgorod, Bryansk and Tula, as well as one each over Oryol and Ryazan.

Four civilians, including a woman who was hospitalised in serious condition, were wounded in Ukrainian drone strikes in southern Saratov region.

