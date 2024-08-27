Construction Contract In Latvia (Student Hotel In Riga)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On August 27, 2024, SIA Merko Būve, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and SIA Duck Slokas entered into a design-and-build construction contract of student hotel“Duck Republik” located in Rīga, Slokas iela 51.

The contract includes design and construction of 3-storey building with additional underground floor, its territory and infrastructure. The hotel with gross area of 7,680 m2 will have fully furnished 210 rooms for 249 students, common rooms with recreation area and gym.

Value of the contract is approximately EUR 12.3 million, plus value added tax. Construction works are scheduled to be completed in May 2026.

SIA Merko Būve is a construction company in Latvia, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

