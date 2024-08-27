Registration, Transfer Of Students In Government Schools Reopen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: The of Education and Higher Education has reopened registration and transfer for students of all nationalities in for the new academic year 2024-25.

The ministry said that the registration and transfer of students of all nationalities in government schools who meet the admission categories are available electronically starting yesterday until September 30, 2024, via Maaref portal for public services on the ministry's website gov). The announcement was made on social site of the ministry.

Students shall be registered through schools for the nationalities allowed for admission according to the registration conditions outlined in the admission policy approved by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

'All arrangements for new academic year complete'

Read Also

Government schools and kindergartens are expected to receive 131,000 students on September 1 for the new academic year. There are 215 government schools and 64 government kindergarten in Qatar.

The ministry provides an electronic service to register students in public schools, with the aim of simplifying the registration process for parents, where they can submit an electronic registration application for their children in public schools. This service is available to permitted groups in accordance with the approved admission and registration policies.

Registration in public schools is available for children of Qatari men and women and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Besides, children of residents working in government sectors, children of employees of private charitable institutions and children of permanent residency holders are also eligible.

Parents can visit the Maaref portal, then select the registration service in public schools under the category of school education services.

If the system is closed, the parent can apply for student registration“manually” through schools according to geographical scope, or schools near them, as the acceptance of the application depends on the availability of vacant places, and parents are advised to follow the instructions for the service.

The school is responsible for receiving the health files of new students for the upcoming academic year and ensuring that the student is medically fit. If it is discovered that the student requires support and follow-up, the school administration will send a letter to the Roua Centre for Assessment, Counselling, and Support, which is affiliated with the Special Education and Inclusive Education Department at the ministry.

The school rejects the electronic registration application if the documents uploaded by the guardian to the electronic system are incorrect, unclear, or incomplete.

The school also adopts electronic transfer directly and daily in the system after ensuring the guardian's housing is within the geographical scope of the school and verifying the validity of the documents uploaded by the guardian to the electronic system.