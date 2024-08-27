Onena Medicines Announces Appointment Of Dr. Roland Kozlowski To The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Neethan Lobo, CEOALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Onena Medicines AG Announces Appointment of Dr. Roland Kozlowski to the Board of DirectorsOnena Medicines AG is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Roland Kozlowski to its Board of Directors. Dr. Kozlowski brings a wealth of expertise in drug discovery, corporate governance, and regulatory oversight that will be instrumental as Onena continues to expand its operations and fulfill its mission to serve patients' needs."Roland's extensive experience in the biotechnology sector, coupled with his strategic leadership in drug discovery and corporate governance, will be invaluable to Onena," said Neethan Lobo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Onena Medicines AG. "His guidance will be critical as we continue to grow and advance our mission of developing innovative therapies for patients."Dr. Kozlowski is a seasoned mentor, investor, and company director with a reputation for solving problems. He has had a distinguished career in the biotechnology industry and currently serves as the Executive Chairman of OncoTherics Limited and acts and an advisor to several EU based biotechnology companies. Dr. Kozlowski has held numerous leadership roles including being co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lectus Therapeutics and Sense Proteomic. Dr. Kozlowski was also a co-founder and Venture Partner in Life Science Innovations Fund (Warsaw, Poland).In addition to his corporate achievements, Dr. Kozlowski has served on several Boards and contributed to the biotechnology community as a member of the Main Board of the BioIndustry Association (London, UK) and as an advisor to the National Center for Research and Development (Warsaw, Poland). He has also contributed to several programs run by the European Institute of Innovation & Technology (EIT).Earlier in his career, Dr. Kozlowski held the position of Principal Investigator at the Pharmacology Department, University Oxford having obtained a PhD from the University of Cambridge. He is an author of numerous scientific papers and an inventor of several patents. His academic accolades underscore his commitment to excellence and innovation in the field.Onena Medicines AG is confident that Dr. Kozlowski's insights and leadership will significantly contribute to the company's ongoing success and its goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients worldwide.About Onena Medicines AGOnena Medicines AG is a Stanford University spin-out biotechnology company that creates revolutionary AI-optimized medicines to deliver hope where it's needed most. Onena ́s growing pipeline of antibody programs targets a class of powerful secreted growth factors called Dual SMAD Inhibiting Proteins (DSIPs) that are needed for diseased cells to grow and mature. Neutralizing DSIPs has the potential to impact major problems in human health, ranging from cancer to obesity. Onena is the world ́s first company to develop a computer vision-based system to design antibody medicines from scratch in silico. Onena Medicines is based in Basel, Switzerland and San Sebastian, Spain. For further information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .ONENA MEDIA CONTACT:...SOURCE: Onena Medicines

