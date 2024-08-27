Rocket Attack On Hotel In Kryvyi Rih: Two People Killed And Five Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and five as a result of a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih on the night of August 27.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

According to him,“two people were killed in a missile attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih that occurred at night. They are a woman and a man. Five people were injured. A 43-year-old woman is in the hospital, she is“seriously injured”. A 37-year-old man is also hospitalized. He is in moderate condition. Three more victims will recover at home.”

Lysak emphasized that the fate of two more people is currently unknown. They may be under the rubble.

Six shops, four high-rise buildings and eight cars were also damaged.

All services continue to work at the scene of the tragedy.

The head of the RMA added that“it was restless in the Nikopol region from evening until morning. The enemy was shooting from artillery and UAVs. The district center, Pokrovsk and Mahanetska communities were under attack. No one was injured.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 26, one person was killed and nine others were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian strikes on Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts .