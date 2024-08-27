'It Does Not....', Natasa Stankovic OPENS Up On 'Love' After Divorce With Hardik Pandya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Natasa Stankovic recently shared a reflective note on her Instagram story, where she expressed thoughts on the nature of love. In her post, she emphasized that love is "patient and kind," and it does not hold grudges but always offers protection. The message conveyed that love is characterized by trust, hope, and perseverance.

The post elaborated on the idea that love is patient, kind, does not envy or boast, and is not proud. It highlighted that love does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, and keeps no record of wrongs. Additionally, the post mentioned that love does not take pleasure in evil but rejoices with the truth, always protects, trusts, hopes, and perseveres, and that love never fails.

ALSO READ:

'My fame is not my job....', Priyanka Chopra comments how family is most important to her

This post gained attention due to its timing, coming soon after reports that Natasa and her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya, had separated. Reports suggested that the couple parted ways largely because of Hardik's personality, which was described as "too flamboyant" and "full of himself." It was reported that Natasa found it increasingly difficult to reconcile their differences, leading to her decision to end the relationship.

A source cited by Times Now stated that Natasa's decision to separate was not made impulsively, but rather was a gradual realization that the relationship was causing her strain. Despite her efforts to adapt, the differences between them only deepened, making her decision to step away inevitable.

Natasa and Hardik, who were married in May 2020 and renewed their vows with both Hindu and Christian ceremonies in February 2023, announced their separation in July 2024. In a joint statement, they acknowledged the difficulty of their decision but assured that they would continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

After their separation, Natasa moved to her hometown in Serbia with their 4-year-old son. Meanwhile, Hardik is rumored to be dating singer Jasmin Walia.