Brazil's revenue surged by 18.7% in early 2024, reaching R$160.3 billion ($28.86 billion), according to NielsenIQ Ebit's report.



Despite this growth, Brazilian shoppers reduced their purchases on international sites like AliExpress, Shein, and Shopee from January to June.



Those who continued buying did so more frequently, indicating a shift in shopping habits.



The percentage of people shopping on these platforms decreased from 68% last year to 57.8% this year.



However, the group making six to ten purchases per semester increased from 8.4% to 15.5%. This data illustrates a significant change in consumer preferences and market dynamics.







The 50th Webshoppers report, a pivotal resource for Brazil's online market, shows robust growth across all Brazilian regions.



The number of active e-commerce consumers rose nearly 26%, reaching 66.6 million.



Fast-moving consumer goods, including food, beverages, and personal care items, drove 51% of the growth in orders.



Sales of home appliances rebounded strongly, increasing by 7.2% in revenue and 4.6% in orders. Increased demand following a heatwave likely boosted these sales.

Brazilian E-commerce Flourishes, Domestic Platforms Outshine Foreign Competitors

Conversely, telephony and electronics suffered significant declines, with orders and revenues falling drastically.



The report highlights consumer motives, noting that 36% of durable goods purchases were driven by the need to replace broken items. This is the highest rate noted in the survey.



In fashion and accessories, although order numbers grew by 4.4%, revenues from these sales saw a higher jump of 9.6%, indicating price adjustments passed on to consumers.



These insights are vital for businesses and analysts to understand market shifts, consumer behaviors, and the economic vitality of Brazil's e-commerce sector.



As the market evolves post-pandemic, these trends offer a roadmap for businesses to adapt and thrive in a competitive landscape.



