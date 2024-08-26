Yamashiro Hollywood Celebrates 114 Years Of Historic Preservation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, CA, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yamashiro stands as a 1900's, California cultural monument now celebrating its 114th year of operation. According to the Historic Resources Inventory belonging to the State of California, Yamashiro Hollywood“embodies the distinguishing characteristics of Japanese Revival or East Asian Eclectic architecture” – qualifying it as a Criterion C destination before the United States National Register of 'Historic Places'. Boulevard Hospitality Group currently preserves imported Japanese artifacts that have long been on site at the Historic-Cultural Monument. Yamashiro's optimal historic maintenance is led by BHG CEO, Freddy Braidy, who now celebrates the mountain dojo's 114th year of cultural significance.

“Yamashiro was built upon the framework of preserving a synergistic connection to the ancient past,” said Braidy.“We are celebrating 114 years of Yamashiro Hollywood this year during a significant period in our nation's history. Our philosophy is ingrained into California's roots as a place that symbolizes cultural fusion that connects this moment to centuries of tradition.”

Coming this Fall, Yamashiro Hollywood will debut a new Fall menu to honor its 114th year of operation. In the Yamashiro kitchen, Sushi Chef: Shandhi De Costa is known as the second-place champion of the 2023 World Sushi Cup, Japan. Executive Chef: Jae Hee Lee has a mantra he follows for preserving California history,“ichi-go, ichi-e,” – expressing that each dish is an opportunity to accentuate the centuries of tradition that are native to the California landmark's past.

The 114th Year Celebration Menu will feature 'Red Mole Hirame', Salmon Skewers, and Tuna Carpaccio. The Fall menu will be formally announced later this year, followed by an announcement by BHG regarding a community-inclusive, culture celebration – hosted at the historic site known as Yamashiro Hollywood for the last 114 years.

