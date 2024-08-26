EV Stock Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Sees Big Gains On Contract News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including EV reports on trading and news for Mullen Automotive, (NASDAQ: MULN), an electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer.

The stock made the top percentage gainers list on news of a significant contract. The stock is currently trading at $0.4301, up 0.0946, gaining 28.4511% on volume of over 350 Million shares. Mullen had a morning high of $ 0.5750.

Mullen announced today that Volt Mobility, based in the United Arab Emirates, has entered into a purchase agreement for approximately $210 million to acquire 3,000 Class 1 and Class 3 EV cargo vans and trucks over a 16-month period. Mullen will receive an initial $3 million deposit within 60 days and additional payments as the vehicles are delivered. The Company will begin shipping the first vehicles immediately.

Mullen expects to recognize approximately $210 million in revenue over the next 16 months of the agreement. Volt intends to lease these vehicles to its corporate customers based in the Middle East and Gulf States. Current Volt clients include UPS, DHL and FedEx throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") region, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Volt's vehicle order will be assembled at Mullen's Tunica, Mississippi-based Commercial Vehicle Facility, which is capable of producing 20,000 Class 1 and 6,000 Class 3 vehicles annually with two production shifts.

Founded in 2020, Volt quickly established itself as one of the largest and most influential commercial EV leasing companies in the region. Volt's vehicle portfolio includes 17 models with focus on light, medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles. Volt leases vehicles to corporate customers providing first to last-mile delivery for fast moving goods and provides heavy duty trucks for shuttling service across the region, serving clients including large transport businesses under a long-term secured leasing model

The UAE has identified e-mobility as a priority policy area and is now seven years into an ambitious plan to decarbonize its infrastructure and energy production. The Emirate's Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 seek to generate 100% power from clean energy sources by 2050. Furthermore, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority ("RTA") has rolled out a long-term strategy to migrate towards net-zero emission public transport by 2050.

"At Volt, we don't just follow trends; we set them. Our mission is clear: lead the transformation to sustainable, efficient and cutting-edge transportation," said Sophia Nau, managing director and CFO for Volt Mobility.

"Volt is reshaping the way people and businesses move across the UAE and GCC," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "This landmark agreement provides Mullen with exposure to leading global transportation companies and the opportunity for utilizing Mullen EVs across the UAE and other areas of the Middle East."

