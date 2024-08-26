Head Of IAEA To Arrive At Kursk NPP Aug 27

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Director General of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said he would lead the agency's mission to the Kursk Nuclear Power on Tuesday.

That is according to Grossi's post on , seen by Ukrinform.

"Given the seriousness of the situation, I'm personally leading tomorrow's IAEA mission to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia," the head of the agency wrote.

In a statement posted on the IAEA website, Grossi noted that since the moment of increasing military activity in the vicinity of the KNPP, he "has been closely following developments on the ground, especially with respect to the plant."

"I reiterate that the safety and security of nuclear facilities must, under no circumstances, be endangered. This is an evolving situation, and it is vital when I arrive at the plant tomorrow that I see first-hand the situation and discuss modalities for further activities as may be needed to evaluate the nuclear safety and security conditions of the KNPP," the IAEA chief said.

comments on damage caused to ZNPP backup power lin

As reported earlier, on August 22, Grossi said he was planning to visit the Kursk NPP in Russia and then Ukraine in the coming days.

According to the official, after visiting the nuclear power plant in Russia's Kursk region, he is going to come to Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Grossi added that the IAEA is extremely concerned about the ongoing hostilities near the Russian nuclear power plant, especially in the view of the fact that the old Soviet reactors do not have protective domes.