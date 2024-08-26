Strike On Hotel In Kramatorsk: Number Of Casualties Rises To Eight
Date
8/26/2024 3:14:51 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of victims of a missile attack by Russian troops on a hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, has increased to eight.
According to Ukrinform, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on facebook .
It has been established that five foreign media journalists, a hotel employee, and two local residents who were in their homes were injured.
The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, a fracture, cut wounds, multiple bruises, acubarotrauma, craniocerebral injury and concussion.
The prosecutor's office also reminded that yesterday rescuers managed to unblock the body of the deceased British citizen from the rubble of the destroyed hotel building.
Law enforcement officers opened proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war - Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A pre-trial investigation is underway.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 25, Russian troops attacked a hotel in Kramatorsk , where Reuters journalists were staying. There was information about seven wounded and one dead.
President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his belief that the invaders destroyed the hotel in Kramatorsk purposefully and deliberately.
Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office
