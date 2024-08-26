Russian Air Attack On Ukraine: Seven Killed, 47 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven people were killed and 47 more citizens were injured, including four children, as a result of the massive Russian air attack on Ukraine on August 26.

The State Emergency Service wrote this on its page, Ukrinform reports.

“In total, as a result of the attack on Ukraine, seven people were killed (two of whom died in hospital) and 47 others were injured, including 4 children born in 2014, 2017 and 2024,” the statement said.

The State Emergency Service added that the work at all sites following the massive attack had been completed.

About 740 rescuers and 176 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 26, Russian invaders launched one of the largest air attacks on Ukraine. Air defenses shot down 102 enemy missiles and 99 drones.