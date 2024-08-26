Kuwait Introduces New Frequencies Ahead Of 5G-Advanced Rollout

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Communications and Information Regulatory Authority (CITRA) introduced Monday new frequencies to prepare for the rollout of the 5G-Advanced network, which provides the world's most sophisticated communications services.

During an event to introduce and try the new frequencies, CITRA Acting Chairman Abdullah Al-Ajmi unveiled that Kuwait will phase out services by June 2025 and redirect resources to enhance and expand and 5G services.

He added that the 5G-A will bolster the country's leadership in adopting the latest technologies.

This represents a significant leap in supporting digital services and applications, as well as in the continuous improvement of users' experience with mobile communication network services, Al-Ajmi clarified.

The CITRA official explained that this cutting-edge technology will increase the capacity of mobile communication networks, allowing more 5G subscribers to enjoy high-quality services.

He noted that this step will also pave the way for the adoption of modern applications such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, 3D video, and cloud services.

Al-Ajmi highlighted that these advancements will cater to the needs and applications of smart cities, enabling ultra-high-speed data transfer at rates of up to 10 gigabits per second in future projects.

This will benefit various sectors, including government, industry, commerce, and individual users, he said.

Al-Ajmi concluded by inviting users to experience the 5G-A technology starting today for three days at the Al-Hamra Tower shopping center, near Gate 5. (end)

