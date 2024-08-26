Pakistani Forces Kill 21 Militants, Lose 14 Personnel In Balochistan Clashes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (KUNA) - At least 21 "terrorists" and 14 security personnel were killed in security operations conducted after deadly claimed 39 lives across Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Monday.

Different incidents of violence claimed around 39 lives, including security personnel, in different districts of Balochistan province on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan military's wing Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), at least 21 terrorists were killed in clearance operations across Balochistan after a series of deadly attacks on civilians and security forces.

The military confirmed that the attacks resulted in the deaths of 14 security personnel, including ten soldiers and four law enforcement officers.

The ISPR further stated that the attacks were conducted on the behest of "inimical and hostile forces" aiming to disrupt the peace and development of Balochistan.

The attacks were focused on targeting innocent civilians, particularly in Musakhel, Kalat, and Lasbela districts, where numerous civilians lost their lives.

Earlier in the day, at least 23 people were killed by armed militants when they offloaded passengers from trucks and buses in the Rarasham area of the Musakhail district in Balochistan province.

ISPR said that security forces and law enforcement agencies immediately responded to the Musakhel incident, launching clearance operations that resulted in the deaths of 21 terrorists. "The evil design of the terrorists was successfully thwarted," the ISPR stated.

"Operations are being conducted, and the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators, and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts will be brought to justice," the military concluded. (end)

