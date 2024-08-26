Sixth Kuwaiti Relief-Aircraft Arrives In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait landed on Monday its sixth aircraft, as part of the Kuwaiti airbridge, in Sudan carrying 10 tons of humanitarian aid to relief the affected Sudanese people.

Dr. Fahad Al-Dhafeeri, Kuwait's ambassador to Sudan explained to KUNA that with the help of Kuwait Relief Society, this batch included hundreds of tents and necessary equipment to aid the thousands of people displaced by the widespread flooding.

Al-Dhafeeri emphasized that these efforts are in line with the directives of the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, reflecting Kuwait's solidarity with the Sudanese people.

This airbridge is the second of its kind since the outbreak of conflict in Sudan in April 2023, the first airbridge included 16 aircrafts and two ships, dedicated to delivering aid the affected Sudanese people. (end)

mam









MENAFN26082024000071011013ID1108602354