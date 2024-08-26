Michael L. Clark Announces Release Of Debut Novel, The Shimmering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Timeless Journey: Michael L. Clark's Explores Love Across Eras

UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michael L. Clark, acclaimed author and runner-up at the 2023 San Francisco Festival, is thrilled to announce the release of his debut novel, The Shimmering. This captivating work follows the riveting journey of Emily and Daniel, a devoted couple who have embraced a simpler life on a small in rural middle Tennessee. Their tranquil existence is shattered when Daniel, during a routine trail ride with his friend Jimbo, stumbles upon a mysterious gateway that transports him two centuries into the past. Stranded in 1818 along the Natchez Trail, Daniel faces a perilous world fraught with danger, including bandits, Indian attacks, and survival challenges.Meanwhile, Emily, desperate to find her missing husband, teams up with Tommy Brown, a park ranger with a keen interest in local history. Together, they embark on a treacherous quest to uncover the truth behind Daniel's disappearance and the enigmatic gateway that changed their lives forever.Clark's novel masterfully weaves together elements of mystery, drama, and romance, exploring themes of love's transcendence across time and the profound impact of living life to the fullest. With a compelling narrative and a richly detailed historical setting, The Shimmering promises to captivate readers with its blend of adventure and emotional depth.Michael L. Clark, who has lived and breathed the history of the Natchez Trace for over thirty years, draws from his diverse experiences in crafting his storytelling. His background as a farmhand, elephant handler, zookeeper, and more has provided him with a unique perspective that enriches his writing. Clark's fascination with the Natchez Trace and its history inspired The Shimmering, which began as a personal exploration of the past and evolved into a gripping tale of time travel and romance.Reflecting on the creation of his debut novel, Clark shares, "After spending countless hours on the Natchez Trace and immersing myself in its history, I felt a deep yearning to bring that past to life. The passing of my father in 2017 was a poignant reminder of the importance of pursuing one's passions. It was then that the story of The Shimmering truly began to take shape."The Shimmering is the first book in The Shimmering Trilogy. Its sequel, Diary of Gus Childers, continues the saga, followed by The Prophet. Clark's distinctive voice and storytelling prowess continue to captivate readers and critics alike. For more information about Michael L. Clark and his work, please visit .About Michael L. ClarkMichael L. Clark, originally from Tacoma, Washington, has spent over three decades immersed in the rich history of middle Tennessee. A versatile author with a diverse professional background, Clark now resides in Florida but remains deeply connected to the Natchez Trace. His passion for storytelling is evident in his well-received novels and his dedication to exploring the past through his writing.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+18882089296 ext.

email us here

Michael L. Clark on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.