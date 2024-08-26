Badakhshan Culturists Unable To Print Their Works

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): Some culturists say they could not print their writings due to lack of resources in northeastern Badakhshan province.

These culturists asked the to create a commission to have financial authority to publish poetry and prose works and promote their cultural and literary works.

Abdul Wasil Latifi, a culturist, who witnessed the holding of some cultural festivals and circles by Information and Culture Department, said good works had been done in this direction in the province, but launching cultural programs was not enough.

Latifi described the printing of works as important activities in the field of culture and literature and said the government should create a commission with material and spiritual competencies for the growth and enrichment of culture and literature to print poets and writers' work after a review.

He said the local administration had created a commission to support poets, culturists and writers. More than 16 works were published in the field of poetry, prose, history, literature, culture, journalism, experimental sciences and other scientific fields.

Dr. Abbdul Qadir Bran, another writer, said he has 20 published works and four others ready to be printed. When young people want to organize poetry contests and cultural gatherings, they are encouraged by cultural officials, he said,

He said some programs including the unveiling of works, poetry contests and cultural gatherings had been launched in the past three years.

“As a culturist and a writer I attended these programs, but unfortunately, due to the lack of personal facilities and budget, writers could not decorate our research programs and ready-to-publish works”.

According to him, one of his works titled Badakhshan Turks has successfully passed the review of the Academy of Sciences and four other works including Mental Health, his typing and writing works have been completed and no one has disturbed him during his research, but the main problems was lack of financial means.

Bran asked Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to support them financially.

“Indeed, our works have been placed in Taaq-e-Nasian”.

Information and Culture Department held some cultural programs, but they were not enough, Farid Danishwar, a young poet explained. His three works have been printed and a fourth one should be decorated with printed ornaments.

Danishwar demanded the department to allocate more budget to Badakhshan province for launching cultural programs.

Also he asked culturists to create an association of poets and writers in cooperation with the Department, so that they could share their problems with authorities.

Meanwhile, the culture department launched cultural programs, art exhibitions and poetry contests in consultation with cultural experts and writers in the center and districts, that have received the attention of the people and cultural experts, Eng. Zabihullah Amiri added.

He accepts the authors have scientific works ready to be published in various research and cultural sectors, but he said the request of culturists to create a commission and launch an association of writers should be submitted in writing to the Department so that it can be shared with the competent authorities.

