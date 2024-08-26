Building A Better Future Through Global Access To STEM

(MENAFN- 3BL) As the largest global provider of computing devices to Education, Lenovo believes it has a responsibility to invest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) for students everywhere. Investing in STEM education not only fulfills our corporate vision to provide smarter for all, but also creates future innovators who can help overcome the challenges the world faces today. Whether mitigating climate change, researching cures for disease, or exploring space, humankind's boldest dreams require a strong and diverse pipeline of STEM talent.

In alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Lenovo global philanthropy focuses on reducing inequalities, quality education, and poverty reduction. The company and the Lenovo Foundation partners with charitable organizations, educational institutions, and civic groups to empower under-represented populations with access to technology and STEM education. In FY 2023/24 Lenovo made more than USD $21M in charitable impact through partnerships, programs and volunteerism.

Among the dozens of STEM programs funded by Lenovo worldwide in recent years include:



Girls Belong in Tech – a Lenovo initiative to help high school and middle school girls in the United States discover careers in the technology field.

Solve Education – a program to promote access to a digital game-based learning environment on STEM and employability skills for low-income children in Southeast Asia.

STEMintheCity – organized by Municipality of Milan, the program promotes STEM education , closing the gender gap in STEM-related professions, and dispelling cultural stereotypes.

Becometech – as part of its annual Love On month of service, local Lenovo volunteers in Paris and the partnering organization delivered a month-long STEM discovery and free training program for teenage girls.

WISE – Women in STEM entrepreneurship across Latin America is focused on diversifying the talent pipeline and bringing more women into STEM.

African Storybook – looks at language, and specifically how a lack of exposure to the written word can impact education outcomes. Lenovo supports their mission to widen access to storybooks in the many languages of Africa to enhance children's literacy and imagination . Children on the Edge – addresses the physical barriers to accessing education, working with refugee communities around the world to deliver educational tools and training to help create safe, protective environments where children can learn and thrive .

All around the world, NGOs and charitable organizations Lenovo partners with share an unwavering belief that science and technology can be a big force for good and there must be more equitable access to these fields so the world can benefit from a larger and more diverse pool of STEM talent.

STEM's Uneven Playing Field

STEM education prepares students for careers in high-demand fields such as engineering, computer science, biotechnology, and healthcare. By equipping young people with technical skills and problem-solving abilities, STEM education contributes to a skilled workforce that drives innovation and economic growth.

However, women and minorities are frequently under-represented in STEM fields. Too frequently, cultural norms about suitable careers for women and underfunded schools in low-income communities result in diverting kids away from future STEM careers. The gender gap is striking, women represent 24% of the STEM workforce in the United States, 17% in the European Union, 16% in Japan, and 14% in India.1

The lack of diversity and inclusion in STEM is highly concerning because it limits the opportunity for individuals and communities by leaving them behind in the growing global knowledge economy. In addition, it hinders the pursuit of scientific knowledge and technological innovation by robbing the fields of so much unrealized talent. Moreover, the diversity of ideas and experiences by a heterogeneous group of innovators is critical for creating smarter technology for all.

This is why Lenovo has placed STEM education at the forefront of its philanthropic activities.

Supporting the Future of STEM Education

Lenovo's support of STEM education is not just philanthropy, it's part of our business. In addition to offering the widest portfolio of education ready devices for students at all levels, we also provide the software and services that support teachers and new pedagogies for STEM learning.

Lenovo EdTech Consulting Services are two pronged. Our strategic planning services support schools in creating a roadmap for digital transformation that addresses changing educational needs and focuses on student outcomes. Lenovo's professional development services focus on educators' digital skills development, pedagogy, and instructional design to help address the transformational challenges educators face when adopting new technologies in the classroom.

As educators worldwide look for resources to better prepare students for careers of the future, Lenovo is supporting the Intel® Skills for Innovation Initiative (SFI) , and its mission to integrate technology into classroom learning. The initiative offers professional development resources for teachers to help them become leaders of technology-infused learning experiences and facilitators of future-ready skill building as well as a library of over 100 lessons that integrate emerging technologies across the disciplines.

Lenovo, the only global OEM partner to design content specifically for SFI, is offering six technology-focused starter pack lessons for educators. These standards-aligned lessons develop design thinking and computational thinking skill sets through modeling more sustainable cities, designing the laptop of the future, and designing racing bikes based on Lenovo's collaboration with Ducati Corse, and using supercomputing to model DNA for cancer research.

Lenovo will continue to use its technology, expertise, and global reach to help level the playing field in education, provide more STEM learning opportunities to more children, and build a world with more scientists, innovators, and problem solvers.

Visit our website to learn more about Lenovo's portfolio of education solutions.

