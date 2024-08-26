Prime Minister Meets Iranian President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr Masoud Pezeshkian today, August 26.

At the outset of the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to HE the Iranian President and His Highness's wishes to the Iranian people to achieve more development and prosperity.

For his part, HE the Iranian President entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the Qatari people continued progress, development, and prosperity.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations, developments in the region, and ways to maintain the region's security and stability.

The meeting was attended by a lineup of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Excellency, along with a lineup of Their Excellencies Ministers and senior officials from the Iranian side.

Prime Minister meets Iran's Foreign Minister

Read Also