GLAZER CAPITAL HIRES DIRECTOR OF CONVERTIBLES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glazer Capital, LLC, a global firm primarily focused on arbitrage and event-driven investing, with approximately $2 billion in assets under management, announced that Erik

Mahland has joined the firm in the newly created role of Director of Convertibles.

In this position, Mahland will lead Glazer Capital's efforts to expand its investments in Convertible Arbitrage.

Paul Glazer, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Glazer Capital, stated, "We are excited to have Erik Mahland join our team and bring his 20-plus years of experience to building out our Convertible Arbitrage strategy. We look forward to enhancing our capabilities in this area with Erik's guidance."

Erik Mahland commented, "I am delighted to join Glazer Capital, a firm with an impressive 25-year history of successfully investing across various arbitrage strategies and asset classes. I believe the outlook for convertible bond issuance, along with opportunities to identify and capitalize on mispricing of existing bonds, will generate compelling investment opportunities over the coming years."



Prior to joining Glazer Capital, Mahland spent 20 years at Soros Fund Management, initially as an Analyst and later as a Portfolio Manager specializing in Convertible Arbitrage. He began his career as a trader at Tribeca Investments, and most recently served as a Portfolio Manager at Palisade Capital Management. Mahland is a CFA® charter holder and earned a BS in Business Administration and Management from Franklin & Marshall College.

About Glazer Capital

Glazer Capital, LLC is a New York City-based, global investment management firm founded by Paul J. Glazer. Glazer Capital started investing in 1999 with a clear objective – to generate absolute returns across all market environments while treating its investors, partners and team members with respect and integrity. The firm's investment strategies are guided by its deep expertise in arbitrage and focus on risk management. Since its founding, the firm has grown to approximately $2 billion in assets under management.

