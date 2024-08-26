Freddy's Announces NIL Partnership With Twelve Collegiate Athletes
8/26/2024 11:31:32 AM
WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today a partnership awarding Name, Image and Likeness deals to twelve collegiate athletes in Colorado, Alabama, Ohio, Texas and Georgia.
"I'm excited to partner with Freddy's for the season," said Jimmy Horn Jr, Wide Receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes. "They have a great menu with pretty much anything you want. Steakburgers, fries, onion rings, and finish it off with a custard. They've got it all."
Freddy's Fall NIL Athlete Content
Freddy's is showcasing male and female collegiate athletes excelling in football, volleyball and cheerleading, and will partner with the athletes to share their menu favorites on social media channels and the brand's website.
"I wanted to partner with Freddy's because the food is amazing," said Jenna Wenaas, Outside Hitter for the Texas Longhorns. "The vibe is great and I just love the people here!"
The Freddy's Collegiate Athlete Partnership is comprised of the following students:
Jimmy Horn Jr, University of Colorado, Wide Receiver
Emma Torstenson, University of Colorado, Defensive Specialist/Libero
Samantha Lim, University of Alabama, Cheer
Tyler Booker, University of Alabama, Offensive Lineman
Caleb Downs, Ohio State, Safety
Meghan McCann, Ohio State, Defensive Specialist
Eloise Brandewie, Ohio State, Middle Blocker
Jahdae Barron , University of Texas, Cornerback
Andrew Mukuba, University of Texas, Defensive Back
Jenna Wenaas, University of Texas, Outside Hitter
Dillon Bell, University of Georgia, Wide Receiver
M'Kaylah Jackson, University of Georgia, Cheer
For more information, please visit: .
About Freddy's
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in
Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 15 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 62 on Technomic's Top 500 and No. 7 on Yelp's 50 Fastest Growing Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For more information about development opportunities, visit .
