Freddy's Announces NIL Partnership With Twelve Collegiate Athletes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today a partnership awarding Name, Image and Likeness deals to twelve collegiate in Colorado, Alabama, Ohio, Texas and Georgia.

"I'm excited to partner with Freddy's for the season," said Jimmy Horn Jr, Wide Receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes. "They have a great menu with pretty much anything you want. Steakburgers, fries, onion rings, and finish it off with a custard. They've got it all."

Freddy's is showcasing male and female collegiate athletes excelling in football, volleyball and cheerleading, and will partner with the athletes to share their menu favorites on social media channels and the brand's website.

"I wanted to partner with Freddy's because the food is amazing," said Jenna Wenaas, Outside Hitter for the Texas Longhorns. "The vibe is great and I just love the people here!"

The Freddy's Collegiate Athlete Partnership is comprised of the following students:



Jimmy Horn Jr, University of Colorado, Wide Receiver

Emma Torstenson, University of Colorado, Defensive Specialist/Libero

Samantha Lim, University of Alabama, Cheer

Tyler Booker, University of Alabama, Offensive Lineman

Caleb Downs, Ohio State, Safety

Meghan McCann, Ohio State, Defensive Specialist

Eloise Brandewie, Ohio State, Middle Blocker

Jahdae Barron , University of Texas, Cornerback

Andrew Mukuba, University of Texas, Defensive Back

Jenna Wenaas, University of Texas, Outside Hitter

Dillon Bell, University of Georgia, Wide Receiver M'Kaylah Jackson, University of Georgia, Cheer

For more information, please visit: .

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in

Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 15 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 62 on Technomic's Top 500 and No. 7 on Yelp's 50 Fastest Growing Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For more information about development opportunities, visit .

