Endotherapy Devices Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Endotherapy Devices Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Endotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global endotherapy devices market has demonstrated substantial growth in recent years, with projections indicating an increase from $4.48 billion in 2023 to $4.76 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. It will grow to $6.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The historical growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, an aging population, increased awareness and early diagnosis, favorable reimbursement policies, global economic development, and strategic collaborations.

Growing Demand for Obesity Management Fuels Market Expansion

The surge in obesity rates is a major driver of market growth, as endotherapy devices offer effective solutions for weight management and obesity-related health issues. According to World Obesity, the number of obese individuals is expected to reach 892 million by 2025 and 1,025 million by 2030. In England, 25.9% of adults were projected to be obese for the period 2021–2022. Endotherapy devices play a crucial role in managing obesity by providing minimally invasive treatments that assist in weight loss, reduce appetite, and enhance quality of life.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global endotherapy devices market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Technological Innovations

Leading companies in the endotherapy devices market include Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Cook Group Incorporated, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., Smith & Nephew PLC, Steris Corporation, Cosmed Corporation, Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co Ltd., HOYA Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Frontier Healthcare, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Pentax Medical, Nipro Corporation, MEDIVATORS B.V., The Cooper Companies Inc., US Endoscopy Group Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Cantel Medical Corp., Fujinon Corporation, Gyrus ACMI, Cogentix Medical Inc., and Endogastric Solutions Inc.

Technological advancements are a significant trend in the market. For example, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation introduced the El-740D/S dual-channel endoscope in October 2021. This device features advanced imaging technologies such as Linked Color Imaging (LCI) and Blue Light Imaging (BLI), enhancing lesion detection and characterization while improving comfort and reducing physician fatigue.

Market Trends Shaping the Future

Key trends in the endotherapy devices market include:

.Advances in imaging technologies

.Integration of artificial intelligence

.Technological advancements

.Global expansion of healthcare infrastructure

.Increased prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders

Market Segmentation

.By Product: Gastrointestinal Devices and Accessories, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio Pancreatography Devices And Accessories, Other Endotherapy Devices

.By Application: Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Neuro-Endoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Other Applications

.By End-Use: Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest market for endotherapy devices, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region's expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders contribute to its rapid growth.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Endotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Endotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on endotherapy devices market size , endotherapy devices market drivers and trends, endotherapy devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The endotherapy devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Ventricular Assist Device Global Market Report 2024



Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Illuminating Hope: The Rise of Oncology Biomarkers in the Fight Against Cancer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.