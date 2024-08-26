Glydways Is Changing The Transit Landscape With Its Groundbreaking Urban Mobility Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Glydways render of Glydcars at access point.

Glydways Secures Pilot Project at Atlanta Airport, Its Third Win In Just Over A Year, Cementing Its Position as the Emerging Leader in Urban Transit Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO and ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Glydways, a leader in developing on-demand Automated Transit Networks (ATN), today announced they have been selected as the key technology solution for the Atlanta Airport Pilot Project . In a remarkable display of rapid growth, Glydways has secured three major project wins in just over a year-San Jose City , East Contra Costa County , and now in Atlanta. This momentum clearly signals that Glydways is reshaping urban transit across the US and finding strong demand for its innovative solution with transit system buyers.

"This project has immense potential to revolutionize future mobility options in the airport area," stated Steve Berman, Airport South Board Chair.



"I am very excited about the selection of APRTS and Glydways," stated Jeffrey E. Turner, chairman of Clayton County. "...In the months ahead, we will see the formation of a pilot program system that will truly be transformative not only for the airport area but for the state of Georgia."

Post this

"We're thrilled to bring our innovative Glydways system to Atlanta with the Demonstration Pilot project," said Gokul Hemmady, CEO of Glydways. "This project marks our third major win across the country in just over a year, underscoring the rapid adoption and increasing recognition of Glydways' groundbreaking solutions. Our ability to transform urban transit with our high-capacity, cost-effective, and sustainable system is a testament to our team's dedication and vision and our customers who are demanding better and different transit solutions. We look forward to significantly impacting urban mobility in Atlanta and setting new standards for public transit worldwide."

Glydways' success is rooted in its powerful value propositions, which enhance traditional transit systems by addressing long-standing challenges. While traditional transit often faces issues with service and reliability, Glydways offers a complementary solution with predictable, personalized, nonstop, 24/7, direct-to-destination, zero-emission rides at public transit prices. Its small footprint reduces capital costs, and higher ridership makes operating costs more sustainable. This revolutionizes transit economics, making it more affordable for cities and reducing tax burdens, making it the preferred choice for forward-thinking cities globally, solving road congestion with innovation and efficiency.

Visionary investors and global industry leaders agree that Glydways is revolutionizing urban mobility by offering cities a better way to move people. Khosla Ventures, New Science Ventures, Gates Frontier, and Sam Altman's Apollo Projects

have all invested in Glydways . Recently, Suzuki, ACS Infra, Mitsui Chemicals, and ENEOS have also made significant strategic investments

aligned with their core business ambitions to modernize transit. These influential investment endorsements underscore broad confidence in Glydways' vision for a very different future of public transit.

About the Atlanta Project: The Atlanta Airport Community Improvement Districts (AACIDs) selected Glydways as the key technology provider as part of the Atlanta Personal Rapid Transit Solutions (APRTS) team, which includes ACS Infrastructure, Flatiron Construction, and ICE Engineering. This selection underscores Glydways' leadership in urban mobility, marking a transformative step forward in U.S. transit and establishing the company as a preferred urban mass transit solution.

The half-mile Demonstration Pilot will be strategically situated at the Gateway Center Area in the City of College Park. This prime location will provide a mobility link between the ATL SkyTrain and the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC), extending to the Gateway Center Area. "We are honored and very excited to be the location for the Automated Transit Network Pilot," shared Joe Carn, City of College Park councilman, Ward II. "College Park is the global gateway to Georgia, and this type of showcase technology gives our communities a glimpse into the future of transportation and smart growth."

"I am very excited about the selection of APRTS and Glydways," stated Jeffrey E. Turner, chairman of Clayton County. "(Glydways) will implement the next phase of the AACIDs ATN-Personal Rapid Transit Pilot Program, which will be located in Clayton County. In the months ahead, we will see the formation of a pilot program system that will truly be transformative not only for the airport area but for the state of Georgia."

The need for improved, cost-effective, and sustainable transit connectivity between ATL and nearby areas has been a long-standing issue for the south metro Atlanta region. Current public transit solutions lack organized transfers and 24/7 mobility, and do not adequately address the environmental and congestion challenges faced by the city. The Gateway Center Campus location ensures that local transportation officials, residents, visitors, and the millions of travelers passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport-the world's busiest and most efficient airport-will have access to this innovative transit solution. "They really thought about the customer experience. They thought about various considerations like safety and operations," said Collie Greenwood, General Manager/CEO of MARTA.

About Atlanta Personal Rapid Transit Solutions (APRTS): APRTS is a vertically integrated team that brings local knowledge and international expertise and whose vested interest in the technology, design-build, and long-term maintenance fosters an environment that will optimize the ATN system integration while ensuring delivery of a high-quality solution for AACIDs.

About Glydways: Glydways was founded in 2016 by Mark Seeger with the mission to revolutionize urban mobility and provide more equitable access to affordable housing, jobs, education, healthcare, and community. We accomplish this via our innovative approach of a closed-road, fully autonomous, high-capacity, personalized Automated Transit Network (ATN). Closed-road means dedicated lanes with no traffic or congestion. This allows Glydcars to perform a service on demand, anytime, 24/7, continuously moving with no slowing or stopping until the passenger reaches their destination, all with no emissions. Dedicated lanes also mean an easier and faster certification path than Level 5 open-road autonomy. Additionally, unlike autonomous automobiles, our vehicles never share the road with human-driven vehicles, which increases congestion, drive times, and accident rates, not decreases them. Our customer experience is like ride-hailing but at public transit prices.

Glydways Media Contact:

Kim Jennett

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Glydways

[email protected]

408-375-4758

SOURCE Glydways