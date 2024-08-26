Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry To Host Webinar On 'Energy Auditor' Certification
Date
8/26/2024 10:12:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
On August 30, the Ministry of energy will host a comprehensive
webinar on the "Energy Auditor" certification,
Azernews reports.
Ali Salmanli from the Ministry's Energy Efficiency Department
will present an in-depth overview of the qualifications required to
become a certified energy auditor and will address any related
questions.
The webinar will take place at 15:00 and can be accessed via the
Ministry of Energy's facebook page. Interested participants are
encouraged to join for valuable insights and guidance on energy
audit certification.
This upcoming webinar offers a valuable opportunity for those
interested in pursuing a career as an energy auditor.
MENAFN26082024000195011045ID1108601630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.