Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry To Host Webinar On 'Energy Auditor' Certification

On August 30, the Ministry of energy will host a comprehensive webinar on the "Energy Auditor" certification, Azernews reports.

Ali Salmanli from the Ministry's Energy Efficiency Department will present an in-depth overview of the qualifications required to become a certified energy auditor and will address any related questions.

The webinar will take place at 15:00 and can be accessed via the Ministry of Energy's facebook page. Interested participants are encouraged to join for valuable insights and guidance on energy audit certification.

This upcoming webinar offers a valuable opportunity for those interested in pursuing a career as an energy auditor.

