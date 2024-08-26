(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anchoring Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Anchoring Equipment is estimated at US$700.1 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$957.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the anchoring equipment market is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of modern construction projects, advancements in construction technologies, and the growing emphasis on safety and regulatory compliance. The rise of large-scale infrastructure projects, such as high-rise buildings, bridges, and tunnels, necessitates advanced anchoring solutions capable of supporting substantial loads and ensuring structural integrity. Technological advancements, such as the development of innovative materials and automated installation techniques, have expanded the capabilities and applications of anchoring equipment. The construction industry`s focus on safety and adherence to stringent building codes and standards also drives the demand for reliable and high-performance anchoring systems. Moreover, the increasing adoption of green building practices and sustainable construction methods requires anchoring solutions that not only provide structural stability but also have minimal environmental impact. These drivers collectively contribute to the robust expansion of the anchoring equipment market, ensuring its continued evolution and significance in the construction industry.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Strand Anchor segment, which is expected to reach US$479.1 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Drill Hollow Bar segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $156.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.9% CAGR to reach $195.6 Million by 2030.

Bouncing Back of Railways to Expand Growth Opportunities

A Snapshot of Select Upcoming Metro Rail Projects

Critical Importance of Anchor Systems in Bridge Construction

Road and Highway Infrastructure Projects to Push Demand

Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the Highest for Roadways Promises to Expand Budget Outlays for Highways and Transport Development

Anchors Remain a Utility in Underground Construction Projects

Reinforcing Underground Mining Terrains Using Anchor Systems with Pointed Thread

Favorable Mining Industry Outlook to Drive Gains

Global Mining Project Development by Region

Anchoring Systems Ensure Strong Foundation for Wind-Led Energy Revolution

Key Properties of Tower & Ground Anchor Bolts

Carbon Neutrality Goal Requires Stakeholders to Fast-Track Wind Installations & Unlock Potential of Wind Energy

Europe: Anchoring Equipment to Enjoy Strong Headwinds from Wind Installations

Sophisticated Anchoring Systems to Expedite Offshore Wind Energy Installations

Anchor Systems Enjoy Traction in Hydroelectric Projects

Age of Smart Anchors

Innovations in Anchoring Equipment Urbanization and Ensuing Need for Public Infrastructure to Drive Growth

