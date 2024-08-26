Media reports NY mayor mixing up India with Pakistan

(MENAFN) New York City Mayor Eric Adams has faced criticism for repeatedly confusing India with Pakistan during a series of Independence Day celebrations held for the city’s South Asian communities. According to reports from the PTI news agency, Adams made several gaffes while addressing crowds at these events, which have sparked both amusement and frustration.



At a parade celebrating the Indian community, Adams mistakenly referred to the event as taking place in “little Pakistan,” despite the presence of attendees wrapped in Indian flags. He praised the “Pakistani officers” of the New York Department and spoke about the importance of the South Asian communities in New York, using phrases that clearly reflected his confusion between the two countries.



The mayor’s mix-up did not go unnoticed by the crowd, many of whom were dressed in traditional Indian attire. As Adams continued his speech, some attendees called out “India” in correction. Despite the correction, Adams continued to refer to the event as related to Pakistan, even in the context of celebrating India’s Independence Day.



The confusion extended beyond this single event. Adams had attended separate flag-raising ceremonies for both Pakistan and India on consecutive days. On Wednesday, he hoisted the Pakistani flag at Bowling Green Park and referred to New York as “the Islamabad of America.” The following day, at the Indian flag-raising event, he used the same problematic phrase, referring to the event as “little Pakistan” and calling New York “the New Delhi of America.”



This mix-up has drawn criticism and mockery, especially given Adams’ history of using interchangeable and sometimes clichéd references to various cities in his speeches. His tendency to label New York as “the Athens of America,” “the Istanbul of America,” and other cities depending on the audience has been a point of contention before, but the latest errors have particularly highlighted the sensitivity and significance of accurately representing cultural events.



The mayor’s confusion underscores the challenges of addressing diverse communities with precision and respect. As New York City continues to celebrate its rich cultural tapestry, the incidents have prompted calls for greater awareness and understanding of the distinct identities of the communities residing within the city.

MENAFN26082024000045015687ID1108600866