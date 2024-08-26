India finishes development of satellite initiator

(MENAFN) India has achieved a significant milestone in its space program with the successful development of its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), as announced by the head of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Friday. The SSLV's third test flight, conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, marked a successful deployment of a spacecraft into orbit, fulfilling the vehicle's intended mission with precision.



ISRO Chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath confirmed that the SSLV successfully placed its payload into a designated low-earth orbit, demonstrating the reliability and effectiveness of the new launcher. This development signifies the completion of ISRO's small-lift launch vehicle program, positioning India to enter the competitive commercial satellite launch market.



The SSLV is designed to carry payloads of up to 500 kilograms into low-earth orbit, a capability that aligns with India's strategic goals in the satellite domain. With this new vehicle, India aims to enhance its geo-intelligence capabilities by launching a constellation of satellites that can monitor troop movements and capture extensive photographic data along its borders with China and Pakistan.



Somanath highlighted that this achievement is a key component of India's broader space strategy, which includes launching 50 new satellites over the next five years. This ambitious plan is driven by the need to significantly expand India's satellite network, which he asserts should be ten times larger to ensure the country’s strategic and security objectives.



In addition to the SSLV’s success, India has made notable advances in its space exploration efforts throughout 2023. The country successfully completed missions to the Moon with Chandrayaan-3 and to the Sun with Aditya-L1. Looking ahead, India is preparing for its first manned mission, ‘Gaganyaan,’ which will send four astronauts into space following their training in Russia. These developments underscore India's growing prowess and ambitions in the global space arena.

