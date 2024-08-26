France arrests Telegram founder Pavel Durov amid probe into abuse of platform

(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, remains in police custody in France following his arrest two days ago on allegations related to the messaging app. According to local reports, Durov, who was apprehended upon arriving at Le Bourget Airport in Paris from Azerbaijan on Saturday, is facing extended detention as of Sunday evening. His arrest is part of a preliminary investigation concerning Telegram's alleged failure to adequately moderate and cooperate with law enforcement regarding issues such as drug trafficking, fraud, and child abuse occurring on the platform.



Following Durov's arrest, Telegram's parent company issued a statement affirming that the app adheres to EU laws, including the Digital Services Act (DSA), which mandates the prompt removal of illegal content. The company emphasized that it complies with regulatory standards and refuted claims that it or its owner is responsible for any misuse of the platform. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Telegram argued that it is unreasonable to hold the platform accountable for misuse and reiterated that Durov, who frequently travels across Europe, has nothing to conceal.



Telegram has faced criticism in the past for its perceived leniency towards hate speech and other illegal activities on its platform. However, the company maintains that its moderation procedures align with industry standards and are continuously being enhanced to address such issues effectively.



