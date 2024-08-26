Trump questions Musk's viability as cabinet member

(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Donald has expressed skepticism about Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's ability to serve in a potential virtual White House cabinet due to the demanding nature of managing his numerous companies. In a recent interview with former Navy SEAL Sean Ryan, Trump acknowledged Musk's enthusiasm for involvement but questioned how Musk could effectively balance such a role with his extensive business responsibilities. Trump conveyed his admiration for Musk, suggesting that while he would be a valuable addition to the cabinet, the practicalities of Musk’s schedule might prevent him from taking on such a position.



This discussion follows an earlier conversation between Musk and Trump, which took place on the X platform. During that conversation, Musk indicated that he would be open to accepting an official role if Trump were to return to the White House. Despite their previous antagonism, characterized by public disputes and insults exchanged on social media and at political rallies, Trump and Musk have recently aligned more closely. Musk has shown support for Trump by endorsing him and helping to establish a pro-Trump super PAC, while Trump has re-engaged with the X platform after a period of exclusive posting on Truth Social.



Trump praised Musk’s unique character and brilliance, highlighting the strong relationship between the two despite their past differences. The former president's comments reflect a shift in their dynamic, with Musk increasingly involved in right-wing politics and Trump recognizing Musk's potential contributions in a more informal capacity rather than a formal cabinet role.



