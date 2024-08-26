Police: Stabbing Incident At London's Notting Hill Carnival Injures Three

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- Three people were stabbed on Sunday at the Notting Hill Carnival, a 32-year-old woman who is in life-threatening condition, a 29-year-old man with injuries and a 24-year-old man, whose condition is still unknown.

Around 7,000 officers are on duty for the holiday weekend event after the force said there would be a "very significant policing presence" this year, 15 officers were assaulted during the carnival so far.

According to the Metropolitan Police, they have made 90 across the Notting Hill Carnival that runs over two days, Sunday and Monday, and 18 of them have been for possession of an offensive weapon.

Around a million people are expected to attend Carnival, with Sunday kicking off proceedings in earnest with Children and Families' Day, Carnival is described by its organizers as "the greatest community-led event on the planet", and began in the 1960s to unite London's diverse communities. (end)

nbs













MENAFN26082024000071011013ID1108600670