Telegram voices remarks on creator`s detention

(MENAFN) Following the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, the company has issued a strong defense, asserting its adherence to European Union regulations and rejecting claims that it bears responsibility for criminal activities facilitated through its platform. Durov, who was taken into custody upon his arrival from Azerbaijan, faces accusations in France related to drug trafficking, pedophilia offenses, and fraud. Prosecutors argue that Telegram’s moderation practices and encryption tools contribute to criminal misuse of the app.



In response to these allegations, Telegram emphasized that it complies with all applicable European Union laws and maintains content-moderation policies that align with industry standards. The company described the notion that it or its founder is accountable for the platform’s misuse as "absurd."



“Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently across Europe,” Telegram stated. “The claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for the abuse of the platform is unfounded.”



With nearly a billion users worldwide, Telegram positions itself as a crucial communication tool and information source. The company expressed hope for a swift resolution to the legal issues surrounding Durov.



Telegram, headquartered in Dubai, has made efforts to align with European Union regulations by appointing a Belgian legal representative and adhering to European Union sanctions, which have included blocking access to certain Russian media outlets, such as RT. The company’s proactive stance on legal compliance underscores its commitment to operating within the frameworks of international laws and standards.

