(MENAFN) Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia's chief human rights official, has accused French authorities of arresting Telegram founder Pavel Durov with the intent of shutting down the widely-used, censorship-resistant platform. Durov, who holds citizenship in France, the United Arab Emirates, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, was detained on Saturday after arriving at Paris-Le Bourget Airport. French officials are expected to release a formal statement regarding the arrest on Monday, but local reports suggest that prosecutors believe Durov failed to adequately manage the platform’s use by criminals.



In a series of posts on Telegram, Moskalkova criticized the arrest, claiming it represents a broader attempt to suppress the platform known for its minimal censorship. She argued that the arrest is not merely about legal or security concerns but reflects a deeper agenda to stifle freedom of speech and control the narrative on global issues. Moskalkova characterized the action as a serious infringement on free expression, lamenting that it contradicts the democratic values espoused by many Western nations.



Moskalkova's statements reflect broader concerns about what she perceives as double standards in how democratic nations handle fundamental human rights. She accused these countries of prioritizing control over free expression rather than addressing issues like crime and discrimination. According to Moskalkova, the arrest of Durov is part of an effort by some governments to impose totalitarian controls over public discourse.



Telegram, for its part, has defended its practices and compliance with European Union regulations. The company issued a statement asserting that it adheres to European Union content-moderation standards and deemed it "absurd" to blame Durov for any misuse of the platform. Earlier this year, Telegram appointed a legal representative in Belgium to ensure its compliance with European Union laws.



Moskalkova's comments highlight ongoing tensions between Russia and Western countries over issues of free speech and digital platform regulation, underscoring the complex and often contentious landscape of international human rights and technology policy.

