(MENAFN) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has leveled serious allegations against US President Joe Biden, accusing him of undermining peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in 2022. According to Kennedy, Biden's actions were driven by a desire for continued conflict, rather than resolution.



In a speech delivered on Friday in Arizona, Kennedy, who recently suspended his third-party presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump, criticized the Biden administration's handling of the Ukraine crisis. He claimed that Washington deliberately entangled Moscow in the conflict with the aim of achieving change in Russia.



Kennedy asserted that President Biden, through then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to abandon a peace agreement that had been reached with Russia. According to Kennedy, this agreement had already led to a partial withdrawal of Russian troops, but was scrapped under the influence of Johnson's visit to Kyiv. This visit allegedly included a directive for Zelensky to "just fight," which Kennedy argues led to the Ukrainian leader withdrawing from the peace process.



This claim aligns with Moscow's previous assertions that London played a significant role in obstructing the peace negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had previously indicated that Kyiv, under British pressure, abandoned a proposed peace treaty that had been negotiated in Istanbul in 2022. Boris Johnson's visit to Kyiv and subsequent encouragement for continued conflict has been a point of contention, with Johnson denying any attempt to derail the negotiations.



Additionally, Kennedy accused the United States government of orchestrating a coup against Ukraine's democratically elected government in 2014 and dismissing the Minsk Agreements. These agreements, which were designed to establish a framework for peace between Ukraine, Russia, and European nations in 2019, were reportedly rejected by the Biden administration, according to Kennedy. He argued that this rejection pushed Kyiv further into conflict with Moscow and hindered efforts to resolve the war peacefully.



Kennedy's accusations highlight ongoing tensions and differing perspectives on the international handling of the Ukraine conflict, casting a critical light on the actions and motivations of the Biden administration.

