PATTERSON DENTAL AND BOLA AI BRING INTEGRATED VOICE AI TO PRACTICES

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bola Technologies, Inc. (Bola AI), the leading provider of Voice-AI for dental professionals has announced a new software integration with Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., a subsidiary of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO ) within their Fuse practice management software and Eaglesoft practice management software. This new integration enables dental practices to lessen the burden on busy hygienists by streamlining clinical documentation and charting tasks.

"We're extremely excited to offer Bola AI to our customers," said Brad Joseph, VP of Product Management, Patterson Dental. "Our Fuse customers consistently tell us they love the intuitive nature of using Fuse and our

Eaglesoft customers appreciate how user-friendly Eaglesoft is to use. Integrating with Bola AI's voice technology provides our customers another intuitive, user-friendly tool to streamline their workflow, improve efficiency and save time and resources for their hygienists, office staff and their patients."

Bola AI's Voice Perio is the first clinical voice assistant for the dental market to utilize this new age of technology while providing unprecedented ease of use and high speech accuracy by filtering out background noise and non-clinical speech and supporting both flexible phrasing and a range of variable clinician accents.

Bola AI's Voice Perio system enables dental staff to seamlessly record periodontal data directly into their practice management software in real time, and is now integrated directly into Fuse cloud-based practice management software and Eaglesoft practice management software.



"We're looking forward to working with the team at Patterson in providing an improved dental experience for professionals and patients alike," said

Rushi Ganmukhi, CEO and founder of Bola AI. "Bola's integration with Fuse and Eaglesoft is another positive step toward our shared goal of utilizing cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the modern dental environment."

