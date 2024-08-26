Condor Capital Wealth Management Recognized In FA Magazine's 2024 Top RIA Ranking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) I'm honored that Condor Capital has made the RIA Ranking for 2024. We would not be where we are today without our excellent staff, and I'm proud of our collective efforts as a team.” - Michael WalliserMARTINSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Condor Capital Wealth Management was recognized in the eagerly awaited 2024 RIA Ranking conducted by Advisor Magazine (FA Magazine). This year, the firm placed #222 in the "$1 billion and over" asset category, rising thirty-seven places from the prior year.



“I'm honored that Condor Capital has made the RIA Ranking for 2024,” said President, Michael Walliser.“We would not be where we are today without our excellent staff, and I'm proud of our collective efforts as a team. As always, we will continue improving our service offerings so we can provide our clients with all the support they need as they navigate their busy lives.”



Reaching 80,000 qualified readers each month, Financial Advisor magazine delivers essential market information and strategies that advisors need to succeed in the complex area of wealth management. Every year, the publication conducts a survey to determine the best registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the country based on information submitted by individual firms. Companies are ranked based on the total of their discretionary and nondiscretionary assets, percentage growth in total assets, and percentage growth in assets per client.



For a link to FA Magazine's announcement and full ranking, please click here .



About Condor Capital Wealth Management



Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor. Condor is located in Martinsville, NJ, and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients for over 35 years. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.



To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management and other awards and accolades, please visit or call 732-356-7323.

