Man Dies As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In North Kashmir's Bandipora

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man died and a girl was after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Panar village of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the accident took place in Panar when the vehicle rolled down into a gorge, resulting in severe injuries to driver and a girl.

The man identified as Showkat Ahmad Khan of Turkpora, was declared dead on arrival at the district hospital Bandipora, while the girl identified as Umiya Shahnaz of Quilmuqam, sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident.