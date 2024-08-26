Culture Ministry Announces Final Results Of Competition For Teacher Positions In Music And Art Schools
Date
8/26/2024 6:09:04 AM
The final results of the competition for recruitment of teachers
for music and art schools and centers under the Ministry of Culture
have been announced, Azernews reports citing the
ministry .
A total of 237 candidates passed the interview, of which 123
were appointed to the position of teacher.
In June of this year, a test stage of the competition for the
recruitment of teachers was held jointly with the State Examination
Center. Of the 856 people who took part in the testing, 317
received the required passing score and won the right to
participate in the interview stage. About 300 candidates took part
in the interview stage, which took place from August 5 to 8.
Candidates who successfully passed the competition for the
recruitment of teachers to music and art schools and centers and
received an appointment must register with the relevant educational
institutions by September 5, 2024, and submit the documents
required for employment. Candidates included in the reserve
staffing list can participate in the selection of vacancies during
the next placement. Additional information about the date of the
next posting will be provided on the information resources of the
Culture Ministry.
It should be noted that in music and art schools operating in
the system of the Culture Ministry, systematic reform work is being
carried out in order to improve the quality of education.
This year, for the first time, the admission of students and the
recruitment of teachers is carried out through a single electronic
system, innovations related to the content of education,
optimization of the school network are designed for a more
harmonious development of cultural and educational
institutions.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
