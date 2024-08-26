Today In Kuwait's History
Date
8/26/2024 6:04:59 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) --
1961 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree calling for elections for the Constituent Assembly, which had a mandate of writing constitution based on Democratic principles and aimed at public welfare.
1992 -- UN Security Council welcomed decisions of the borders demarcation commission between Kuwait and Iraq.
2000 -- Mutlaq Al-Shulaimi, member in the 1981 National Assembly passed away at the age of 63. The deceased was also a member in the National Council 1990 and was president of Al-Nasr Sporting Club.
2010 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) extended KD four million loan to Zambia to finance construction of a highway to the borders with Angola.
2013 -- The world e-content award selected Kuwaiti Engineer Manar Al-Hashash as member in its judging panel for the fifth consecutive year.
2013 -- Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Fadhel won a jet ski championship of the unlimited category in Florida, US.
2018 -- Kuwait's Mansour Al-Rashidi won the skeet competition in the 18th Asian Games, held in Jakarta, Indonesia.
2018 -- Kuwaiti Karateka Ali Al-Shatti won a gold medal in the 18th Asian Games for the 67kg category. (end)
