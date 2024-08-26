Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Set to Reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The market for depyrogenated sterile empty vials was valued at USD 3,101.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4,521.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.



This growth is driven by the rise in the number of clinical laboratories, the rapid expansion of the industry, and advancements in pharmaceutical packaging technology.



In 2022, clinical laboratories represented the largest share of the market, contributing approximately 60% of the revenue. This dominance is due to the increasing number of such laboratories, particularly in India, where the population exceeds 1.4 billion and the demand for medical testing services is high. The expansion of clinical laboratories in India is further supported by government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access.



Compounding laboratories also played a significant role in 2022, accounting for around 20% of the market share. Their importance stems from their ability to produce personalized medicines tailored to individual patient needs.



North America led the market in 2022, holding approximately 40% of the revenue share. This is attributed to the growing demand for vials in clinical and research settings, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and advancements in pharmaceutical packaging technology. Additionally, the increasing number of clinical laboratories in the region for diagnostic tests supports this growth.



The APAC region is expected to experience the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by factors such as a rise in infectious diseases, enhanced screening and diagnostic technologies, and increasing antimicrobial resistance.



Europe also holds a substantial market share, largely due to the growing pharmaceutical sector across various countries. Germany stands out as a major producer of active biopharmaceutical ingredients within the EU, contributing significantly to the market.



LATAM is anticipated to see rapid growth due to factors like an increase in age-related and chronic diseases, higher healthcare spending by governments, rising investments by both multinational and local companies, and increasing income levels driving demand for quality healthcare services.



Overall, the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market is set to continue its growth trajectory due to the increasing number of clinical laboratories and the swift expansion of the global pharmaceutical sector.



