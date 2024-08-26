Paraguay: Emerging As The Logistical Nexus Of South America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At the 'Encounter of Protagonists 2024' event, Javier Giménez showcased Paraguay's rise as a regional hub through key infrastructure projects.



The conference, featuring key leaders, focused on the country's logistical and sectors.



Minister Giménez detailed the Bioceanic Corridor, a route spanning six regions, with seven border crossings and four Pacific ports.



This project will reduce navigation by 8,000 kilometers, significantly boosting efficiency and aiming to rival the Panama Canal upon completion



He also presented a major energy initiative: a 1,050-kilometer pipeline, transporting gas from Argentina through Paraguay to Brazil, impacting 530 kilometers of Paraguayan territory.







Additionally, improvements to the Paraguay Waterway were discussed. Addressing 13 critical rocky passes will reduce transit times and could triple cargo capacity to 50 million tons annually.



"This will transform Paraguay," Giménez stated, emphasizing job opportunities in barge construction and logistics.



The waterway, crucial for 70% of Paraguay's international trade, supports nearly 26,000 jobs.



Deputy Minister Méndez discussed 'Logistics and Connectivity: The Impact of Paraguay on Regional Integration,' emphasizing the National Logistics Plan and strategic use of national energy resources.



These initiatives position Paraguay as a pivotal player in regional integration, focusing on infrastructure improvements and sustainable economic growth.



Understanding these projects is key to grasping Paraguay's role as a vital conduit between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

MENAFN26082024007421016031ID1108599955