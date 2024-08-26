Gongche Sketch Book By Xueqing Chen Wins Silver In A' Publishing Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gongche Sketch Book

Innovative Design Connects Past and Present, Allowing Enchanting Resonance of Gongche to Spread Globally

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly respected A' Design Award , one of the world's most prestigious awards in the field of print design, has announced Xueqing Chen 's Gongche Sketch as the Silver winner in the Print and Published Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the Gongche Sketch Book within the print and design community, acknowledging its exceptional design and cultural impact.The Gongche Sketch Book's innovative design offers a profound understanding of the charm of Gongche notation, making it accessible to people from different cultures, languages, and eras. By connecting the past with the present, this award-winning work serves as a cultural conduit, allowing the enchanting resonance of Gongche to spread globally. The design's relevance to current trends and needs within the print industry showcases its alignment with and advancement of industry standards and practices.Through its unique paper tape mechanism, the Gongche Sketch Book brings the Gongche characters to life, creating a three-dimensional and dynamic representation. This ingenious design pays homage to tradition while providing music enthusiasts with a multisensory experience. The interactive design allows readers to delve into the culture of Gongche notation in a user-friendly manner, sparking interest and infusing new vitality into cultural heritage.The recognition of the Gongche Sketch Book by the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Xueqing Chen and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This award-winning design has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement within the print industry, fostering a greater appreciation for the power of design in preserving and promoting cultural heritage.Interested parties may learn more about the Gongche Sketch Book and its designer, Xueqing Chen, at:About Nanjing University of the ArtsNanjing University of the Arts (Nanjing University of the Arts), referred to as "Nanjing Arts", is China's oldest independent institution of higher art and continues to this day. It is a university jointly established by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China and the People's Government of Jiangsu Province. It is also Jiangsu Province's high-level university peak plan builds universities, and its comprehensive strength in art disciplines ranks among the top universities in the country.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Print and Published Media Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award is granted to designs that demonstrate strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, original innovations, and insightful creativity, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Print and Published Media Design Award is an internationally renowned competition that welcomes entries from talented designers, creative agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands in the print and published media design industry. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their skills, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

