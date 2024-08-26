Russia's War Casualties Up By 1,140 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 26, 2024 have amounted to an estimated 608,820 (killed or wounded), including 1,140 reported in the past day.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's defense forces also destroyed 8,551 (+4) Russian tanks, 16,648 (+17) armored fighting vehicles, 17,443 (+47) artillery systems, 1,172 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 937 (+1) air defense systems, 367 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,134 (+39) UAVs, 2,444 missiles, 28 warships / cutters, a submarine, 23,555 (+80) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,941 (+13) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 22:00 on August 25, a total of 136 combat clashes have been reporter along the frontlines of the Russo-Ukrainian war, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kurakhove axes.

Photo: Getty Images