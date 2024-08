Carnegie Mellon Qatar Welcomes Record Number Of First-Year Qatari Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: On the anniversary of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar opening its doors in Education City in 2004, the campus welcomed one of the largest first-year classes in history, including a record number of Qatari students. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university.

Admission to the Class of 2028 was the most competitive ever, with more than 2,800 applications for just 115 available spots. A record number of Qatari students are enrolled, and the entire class hails from 40 nations, including the first CMU-Q students from Bhutan and Thailand.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, welcomed the students at the First-Year Convocation Ceremony:“A few things have stayed the same over the last 20 years. Our partnership with Qatar Foundation continues to provide an exceptional educational experience, and we still remain, at our heart, Carnegie Mellon. Class of 2028, you are now part of this 20-year legacy. Welcome.”

The First-Year Convocation Ceremony included the CMU-Q faculty, alumni representatives, and family members of the new students. The new students began their studies in one of four academic programs: biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.